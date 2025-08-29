Left Menu

India's Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Sporting Vision

India has submitted a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as the host city. The event aims to promote unity, inclusivity and showcase India's sporting prowess. The bid reflects India's aspirations to become a leading sporting nation and foster increased sports participation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant stride towards bringing this prestigious multi-sport event back to the country after a two-decade hiatus.

A delegation representing the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Government of Gujarat presented the formal bid to the Commonwealth Sport. Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city for the special centenary edition of the Games.

Gujarat's Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasized that the Games will be guided by the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' meaning 'the world is one family,' and Indian hospitality, led by the concept of 'Atithi Devo Bhava,' or 'the guest is divine.' The bid, according to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, reflects the aspirations of an entire nation and aims to highlight India's sporting capabilities and cultural values. Hosting the 2030 edition aligns with the country's long-term goals of enhancing sports infrastructure and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

