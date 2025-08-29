Left Menu

Odisha's Sporting Renaissance: A Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati emphasizes sports as a unifier at National Sports Day, paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. Odisha rises as a sporting hub with initiatives from Prime Minister Modi and the state government. The event spotlights sports’ role in building inclusive and strong communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:13 IST
Odisha's Sporting Renaissance: A Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the National Sports Day celebration, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted the unifying power of sports, beyond stadiums and playfields. He praised sports for fostering inclusive communities and healthier citizens.

The event paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Alongside these honors, Kambhampati noted Odisha's tradition of producing champions in various sports and its recent emergence as a significant sporting hub.

Recognizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Odisha government's investments, the governor called for nurturing young talent. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also honored Dhyan Chand, reaffirming their commitment to sports excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

 Global
2
Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

 India
3
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

 India
4
Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025