Odisha's Sporting Renaissance: A Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

During the National Sports Day celebration, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted the unifying power of sports, beyond stadiums and playfields. He praised sports for fostering inclusive communities and healthier citizens.

The event paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Alongside these honors, Kambhampati noted Odisha's tradition of producing champions in various sports and its recent emergence as a significant sporting hub.

Recognizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Odisha government's investments, the governor called for nurturing young talent. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also honored Dhyan Chand, reaffirming their commitment to sports excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)