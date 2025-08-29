Odisha's Sporting Renaissance: A Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati emphasizes sports as a unifier at National Sports Day, paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. Odisha rises as a sporting hub with initiatives from Prime Minister Modi and the state government. The event spotlights sports’ role in building inclusive and strong communities.
- Country:
- India
During the National Sports Day celebration, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted the unifying power of sports, beyond stadiums and playfields. He praised sports for fostering inclusive communities and healthier citizens.
The event paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Alongside these honors, Kambhampati noted Odisha's tradition of producing champions in various sports and its recent emergence as a significant sporting hub.
Recognizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Odisha government's investments, the governor called for nurturing young talent. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also honored Dhyan Chand, reaffirming their commitment to sports excellence.
