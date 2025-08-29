Left Menu

Juan Ayuso Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana Stage Seven

Spanish cyclist Juan Ayuso secured an impressive victory in stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana, rebounding from a previous setback in the Pyrenees. Ayuso outpaced his competitors, including Italian Marco Frigo and Spaniard Raul Garcia Pierna, while Norwegian Torstein Traeen retained the overall lead.

In a stunning display of resilience, Spaniard Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed victory in stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday. Ayuso's triumph follows his disheartening collapse in the Pyrenees just a day earlier.

Over the 188km ride from Andorra la Vella to Cerler, Ayuso executed a remarkable comeback, finishing ahead of notable contenders Marco Frigo and Raul Garcia Pierna. Despite trailing in the previous stage, he and Australian teammate Jay Vine joined forces early in the day's race.

While Torstein Traeen of Bahrain Victorious retained his lead, and Jonas Vingegaard placed second, Ayuso's brilliant performance revitalizes his standing. The forthcoming stage will be a flat 163.5km ride from Monzon Templario to Zaragoza.

