Arsenal's Injury Crisis: Key Players Sideline Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Arsenal faces significant challenges as key players Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are sidelined with injuries ahead of a crucial match against Liverpool. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Saka's absence due to a hamstring issue, while Havertz recovers from knee surgery. The team signed Eberechi Eze amidst these setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:08 IST
Arsenal faces a critical test against Liverpool as injuries plague their lineup, with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz both ruled out. Saka will miss "a few weeks" due to a hamstring strain, as disclosed by manager Mikel Arteta. Meanwhile, Havertz has undergone knee surgery, adding to the team's woes.

The looming Premier League clash at Anfield sees Arsenal attempting to contest for the title with a weakened squad. Captain Martin Odegaard is currently nursing a shoulder injury, further complicating Arsenal's aspirations. Odegaard's participation remains uncertain, as his recovery continues under close watch.

Arsenal, having finished as runner-up to Liverpool last season, preemptively bolstered its squad by signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The team hopes to adapt swiftly to these unforeseen challenges, leveraging its depth to maintain competitive momentum in the league.

