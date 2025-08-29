Lando Norris Triumphs in Dramatic Dutch Grand Prix Practices

In a dramatic turn of events at the Dutch Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris topped both practice sessions on Friday, all while navigating a series of crashes and red flags. His performance put teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri on notice.

Piastri, initially second-fastest, was edged into third place by a stellar performance from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso. Meanwhile, both McLaren drivers are in a fierce championship competition, separated by only nine points with ten races remaining. An incident in the pit lane involving Piastri and Mercedes' George Russell led to a €5,000 fine for McLaren.

The day's sessions saw further drama with several drivers encountering challenges. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton faced multiple spins, while Williams' Alex Albon and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll experienced crashes. Despite the hurdles, Norris maintained his lead, clocking a best time of one minute 9.890 seconds in the second session.