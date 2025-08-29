Alcaraz Clinches 80th Grand Slam Win Despite Knee Scare

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, brushed off a mid-match knee scare to defeat Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the U.S. Open third round on Friday, marking his 80th Grand Slam victory.

The Spanish player has been on a remarkable streak with a 42-2 record since April. Despite requiring a medical timeout during the second set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he remains optimistic about his condition. Alcaraz is set to meet either Benjamin Bonzi or Arthur Rinderknech in the next round.

Quick to gain control, the 2022 champion broke Darderi with a forehand and capitalized on his opponent's errors. Although Alcaraz felt a concern with his knee, he effectively closed out the match with precise backhand and forehand winners.

