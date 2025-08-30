Left Menu

Sabalenka Aims for Consecutive U.S. Open Titles with Victory Over Fernandez

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open, securing a 6-3 7-6(2) win to keep her hope alive of winning consecutive titles. Overcoming early challenges, Sabalenka showcased resilience against Fernandez, enhancing her chances of achieving a back-to-back triumph akin to Serena Williams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 06:40 IST
Aryna Sabalenka has taken a significant step toward securing consecutive U.S. Open titles with a crucial win over Leylah Fernandez. The Belarusian player claimed a 6-3 7-6(2) victory, briefly dispelling memories of her 2021 semi-final defeat by the young Canadian.

Sabalenka faced an early test on Louis Armstrong Stadium, saving three break points in a marathon first game before finding her stride. Fernandez challenged her into a second-set tiebreak, but Sabalenka's power and experience ensured her success. The world number one now stands four wins away from repeating Serena Williams' back-to-back titles.

The match had an intense start with Fernandez making a strong bid to break Sabalenka's serve, but the Belarusian's tenacity and adaptability prevailed. After the match, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her win, driven by a desire for redemption. Her third-round record at the U.S. Open remains unblemished, at 6-0.

