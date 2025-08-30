Chopra's Upcoming Clash with Weber: A Battle of Titans in Tokyo
World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla supports Neeraj Chopra to excel in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, despite his recent runner-up finish in Zurich. Sumariwalla anticipates a thrilling face-off between Chopra and Germany's Julian Weber. India's athletes are expected to surpass last year's achievements.
- Country:
- India
World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla has expressed confidence in Neeraj Chopra's ability to shine at the World Championships in Tokyo next month. Despite Chopra's runner-up finish in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, where he threw 85.01m, Sumariwalla is optimistic about the Indian javelin thrower's prospects.
Germany's Julian Weber claimed the DL Trophy with a world-leading throw of 91.57m, making the competition his show. Sumariwalla highlighted the upcoming World Championships as a significant event, anticipating an exciting contest between Chopra and Weber.
Discussing India's prospects, Sumariwalla, former AFI president, stated that Indian athletes are expected to perform better than last year. He emphasized upcoming competitions like the Asian and Commonwealth Games as crucial for preparing athletes for the LA Olympics in 2028.
ALSO READ
India Bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games, Eyeing 2036 Olympics
Javelin Rivalries: Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber Clash in Diamond League Finals
Neeraj Chopra Narrowly Misses Diamond League Victory to Julian Weber's Commanding Throws
Cross-country skiing-No pressure, no regrets as Pellegrino eyes home Olympics last dance
Trump Hails Role in Bridging Korean Divide at 2018 Winter Olympics