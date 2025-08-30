Chopra's Upcoming Clash with Weber: A Battle of Titans in Tokyo

World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla has expressed confidence in Neeraj Chopra's ability to shine at the World Championships in Tokyo next month. Despite Chopra's runner-up finish in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, where he threw 85.01m, Sumariwalla is optimistic about the Indian javelin thrower's prospects.

Germany's Julian Weber claimed the DL Trophy with a world-leading throw of 91.57m, making the competition his show. Sumariwalla highlighted the upcoming World Championships as a significant event, anticipating an exciting contest between Chopra and Weber.

Discussing India's prospects, Sumariwalla, former AFI president, stated that Indian athletes are expected to perform better than last year. He emphasized upcoming competitions like the Asian and Commonwealth Games as crucial for preparing athletes for the LA Olympics in 2028.