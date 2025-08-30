Left Menu

Chopra's Upcoming Clash with Weber: A Battle of Titans in Tokyo

World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla supports Neeraj Chopra to excel in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, despite his recent runner-up finish in Zurich. Sumariwalla anticipates a thrilling face-off between Chopra and Germany's Julian Weber. India's athletes are expected to surpass last year's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:35 IST
World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla has expressed confidence in Neeraj Chopra's ability to shine at the World Championships in Tokyo next month. Despite Chopra's runner-up finish in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, where he threw 85.01m, Sumariwalla is optimistic about the Indian javelin thrower's prospects.

Germany's Julian Weber claimed the DL Trophy with a world-leading throw of 91.57m, making the competition his show. Sumariwalla highlighted the upcoming World Championships as a significant event, anticipating an exciting contest between Chopra and Weber.

Discussing India's prospects, Sumariwalla, former AFI president, stated that Indian athletes are expected to perform better than last year. He emphasized upcoming competitions like the Asian and Commonwealth Games as crucial for preparing athletes for the LA Olympics in 2028.

