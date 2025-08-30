Left Menu

Adapting on the Field: Arshdeep Singh's Test Journey and Beyond

Arshdeep Singh discusses the challenges of making his Test debut and adapting to the demands of red-ball and white-ball cricket. He shares insights from Mohammed Siraj on handling the 'boring' phases and emphasizes the importance of mental readiness and adaptability across different cricket formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:34 IST
Arshdeep Singh, awaiting his Test cricket debut, delves into the mental and physical intricacies of the game with a sense of patience garnered from conversations with fellow cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Despite facing setbacks due to injury, Singh remains optimistic and prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup. His recent participation in the Duleep Trophy allowed him to implement Siraj's advice on maintaining focus during the less exciting periods of play.

Singh's persistence paid off when he clinched his first wicket towards the end of his match, showcasing the significance of enjoying challenging phases. Preparing for the Asia Cup, Singh feels confident in his ability to switch gears between the formats, as he has been training with the white ball following his stint with the red ball post-IPL 2025.

For Singh, the break from regular game-time wasn't spent idly; instead, he concentrated on expanding his skill set and physical abilities. Recognizing that modern cricket demands adaptability, he emphasizes the need to adjust strategies based on the format, conditions, and play styles, ensuring he remains ready for any opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

