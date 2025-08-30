Arunachal's Rising Stars: Youth Lead the Way in Global Sports Arena

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik lauded the state's youth for their exceptional accomplishments on both national and international stages. He urged them to gear up for future global sports events.

Speaking at Rajiv Gandhi University during National Sports Day, Parnaik highlighted the role of morning walks, yoga, and evening games in fostering a healthier nation.

Emphasizing the need for talent scouting and sports medicine, Parnaik views bids for events like the 2036 Olympics as not just a matter of pride but a call to action for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)