Arunachal's Rising Stars: Youth Lead the Way in Global Sports Arena

Governor K T Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh praises the state's youth for excelling in national and international sports. He emphasizes the importance of fitness in building a strong nation and advocates for systematic talent scouting and sports medicine. His remarks came during National Sports Day events at Rajiv Gandhi University.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik lauded the state's youth for their exceptional accomplishments on both national and international stages. He urged them to gear up for future global sports events.
Speaking at Rajiv Gandhi University during National Sports Day, Parnaik highlighted the role of morning walks, yoga, and evening games in fostering a healthier nation.
Emphasizing the need for talent scouting and sports medicine, Parnaik views bids for events like the 2036 Olympics as not just a matter of pride but a call to action for the nation.
