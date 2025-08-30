India Shines at Commonwealth Weightlifting with Mehak Sharma's Silver, Lovepreet Singh's Bronze

India concluded the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on a high note as Mehak Sharma captured a silver medal in the women's +86kg category.

Meanwhile, in the men's +110kg category, Lovepreet Singh achieved a commendable bronze. The competition showcased remarkable performances, particularly by India, which ended up amassing a total of 13 medals in the senior category, comprising three gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals.

The tournament's first day saw Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, secure gold in the women's 48kg category, successfully qualifying for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. India's weightlifting contingent demonstrated strength and resilience throughout, leaving an indelible mark on the championship.