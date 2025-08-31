Coco Gauff Triumphs in U.S. Open Third Round Clash
Coco Gauff secured a convincing win over Magdalena Frech at the U.S. Open, overcoming early tournament nerves to advance to the fourth round. Gauff improved her performance, especially her serve, setting up a high-profile match with Naomi Osaka. She reflected on her mental resilience throughout her career.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 01:21 IST
American tennis sensation and third seed, Coco Gauff, delivered a commanding 6-3 6-1 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech during the U.S. Open third round on Saturday.
Gauff's performance marked a turning point, following a shaky start to the tournament filled with unforced errors and a challenging second-round match.
The 2023 champion kept her composure to defeat the 28th seed and prepare for an exciting fourth-round match against Naomi Osaka, demonstrating significant improvement in her serve.
Advertisement