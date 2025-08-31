Coco Gauff Triumphs in U.S. Open Third Round Clash

American tennis sensation and third seed, Coco Gauff, delivered a commanding 6-3 6-1 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech during the U.S. Open third round on Saturday.

Gauff's performance marked a turning point, following a shaky start to the tournament filled with unforced errors and a challenging second-round match.

The 2023 champion kept her composure to defeat the 28th seed and prepare for an exciting fourth-round match against Naomi Osaka, demonstrating significant improvement in her serve.