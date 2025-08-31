Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: A Sprinting Legend Returns for a Final Bow

Champion Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a transformative figure in women's athletics, is set to retire after the upcoming world championships in Tokyo, where she aims to finish her career on a high note. Fraser-Pryce has announced she'll return for one last season in 2025, motivated by unfinished business stemming from her withdrawal at last year's Paris Olympics.

The three-time Olympic and ten-time world gold medalist, affectionately known as the "Pocket Rocket," has already marked her ninth world championship qualification. Her career journey has been remarkable, from entering major championships in 2007 as a reserve to becoming a dominant force in athletics. Motherhood and societal challenges have only added to her resilience, breaking barriers by winning global titles post-pregnancy, inspiring countless other women.

Fraser-Pryce leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond her athletic accomplishments, focusing on empowering women and youth through initiatives like the Pocket Rocket Foundation. As she gears up for a farewell appearance, fans can also anticipate her signature, bold, brightly-colored hair, a symbol of her spirited and authentic persona.

(With inputs from agencies.)