Swiatek's Grit Shines in U.S. Open Thriller Against Kalinskaya

In a spectacular showdown at the U.S. Open, world number two Iga Swiatek overcame a tough challenge from Anna Kalinskaya, winning 7-6(2), 6-4. Despite an early lead by Kalinskaya, Swiatek demonstrated her championship form, advancing with 20 Grand Slam victories this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 07:06 IST
Iga Swiatek

In a gripping U.S. Open encounter, world number two Iga Swiatek battled past Anna Kalinskaya, securing a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory. Swiatek, encountering her first evening match under the Arthur Ashe lights in this year's competition, initially struggled as Kalinskaya raced to a 5-1 lead.

Showing grit worthy of the 2022 U.S. Open champion, Swiatek clawed back to force a tiebreak, dominating with a decisive 7-2 score. The second set was equally contested, with both players breaking serve early on. Kalinskaya troubled Swiatek with aggressive baseline play, reminiscent of her prior win over the Pole in Dubai.

However, Swiatek found her range in the crucial moments, securing a break at 5-4 to clinch the match. Her determination not only improved her head-to-head record with Kalinskaya but also boosted her lead in 2025 Grand Slam match victories, as she continues her quest for another U.S. Open title.

