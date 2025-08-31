Left Menu

Venus Williams Teams Up with Leylah Fernandez for U.S. Open Magic

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez advanced to the third round of women's doubles at the U.S. Open. Despite initial setbacks, the duo found their rhythm to defeat Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi. Williams, a 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion, returned to compete after a 16-month hiatus, inspiring Fernandez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:12 IST
Venus Williams Teams Up with Leylah Fernandez for U.S. Open Magic
Venus Williams

In an inspiring display of resilience and sportsmanship, Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez powered their way into the third round of the U.S. Open women's doubles, overcoming a tough start against Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi to secure a 7-6 (1), 6-1 victory.

Williams, 45, and Fernandez, 22, had never played together before receiving a wildcard entry into the tournament. Despite initial setbacks, the experienced Williams and enthusiastic Fernandez rallied effectively, showcasing their undeniable tennis acumen and determination.

Williams, who returned to the court after a 16-month hiatus, drew inspiration from the crowd, encouraging them to rally behind her and Fernandez. Her influence on Fernandez was profound, motivating the young Canadian who lauded Williams as both a partner and an inspiration in her tennis journey.

TRENDING

1
Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

 India
3
Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

 Global
4
Vinícius Júnior Stars in Exciting Real Madrid Comeback Victory

Vinícius Júnior Stars in Exciting Real Madrid Comeback Victory

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025