Venus Williams Teams Up with Leylah Fernandez for U.S. Open Magic
Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez advanced to the third round of women's doubles at the U.S. Open. Despite initial setbacks, the duo found their rhythm to defeat Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi. Williams, a 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion, returned to compete after a 16-month hiatus, inspiring Fernandez.
In an inspiring display of resilience and sportsmanship, Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez powered their way into the third round of the U.S. Open women's doubles, overcoming a tough start against Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi to secure a 7-6 (1), 6-1 victory.
Williams, 45, and Fernandez, 22, had never played together before receiving a wildcard entry into the tournament. Despite initial setbacks, the experienced Williams and enthusiastic Fernandez rallied effectively, showcasing their undeniable tennis acumen and determination.
Williams, who returned to the court after a 16-month hiatus, drew inspiration from the crowd, encouraging them to rally behind her and Fernandez. Her influence on Fernandez was profound, motivating the young Canadian who lauded Williams as both a partner and an inspiration in her tennis journey.