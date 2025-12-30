TMC's Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Doublespeak on Infiltration

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of doublespeak on infiltration issues raised ahead of the West Bengal polls. Banerjee pointed out contradictory statements from BJP leaders and criticized the lack of action against them.

Banerjee highlighted comments by BJP MPs Ananta Maharaj and Jagannath Sarkar that challenge Shah's stand on border security. He alleged that the BJP's inaction speaks volumes about its priorities and questioned whether the party has a coherent stance on national security.

The TMC leader demanded Amit Shah's resignation, holding him responsible for several security failures in the country. He also criticized Shah's recent move to extend the IB chief's tenure despite intelligence shortcomings and questioned the Home Minister's motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)