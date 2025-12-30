TMC's Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Doublespeak on Infiltration
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged inconsistent statements on infiltration. Banerjee questions the BJP's lack of disciplinary action against party members who contradict Shah, and demands Shah's resignation, holding him accountable for security lapses.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of doublespeak on infiltration issues raised ahead of the West Bengal polls. Banerjee pointed out contradictory statements from BJP leaders and criticized the lack of action against them.
Banerjee highlighted comments by BJP MPs Ananta Maharaj and Jagannath Sarkar that challenge Shah's stand on border security. He alleged that the BJP's inaction speaks volumes about its priorities and questioned whether the party has a coherent stance on national security.
The TMC leader demanded Amit Shah's resignation, holding him responsible for several security failures in the country. He also criticized Shah's recent move to extend the IB chief's tenure despite intelligence shortcomings and questioned the Home Minister's motives.
