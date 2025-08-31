Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Triumphs in Tense U.S. Open Showdown

Iga Swiatek overcame a significant defecit against Anna Kalinskaya to secure her place in the U.S. Open last 16. The world number two showcased resilience, avoiding panic despite trailing 5-1 in the opening set, and made key tactical adjustments to notch a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory.

Iga Swiatek faced a daunting challenge at the U.S. Open as she battled Anna Kalinskaya at Arthur Ashe Stadium under the bright lights. Trailing 5-1 initially, the world number two displayed her championship mettle to secure a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory, advancing to the tournament's last 16.

Swiatek, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, confronted an error-filled contest marked by numerous breaks and unforced errors. Nevertheless, she steadied herself at crucial moments, demonstrating mental resilience and strategic prowess in overcoming Kalinskaya's assault.

Her remarkable comeback and tactical adjustments, such as maintaining shot margins to avoid errors, proved pivotal. With this win, Swiatek joins defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and sets up a round of 16 match against 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, marking her fifth consecutive advance to this stage in New York.

