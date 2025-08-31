Left Menu

Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger Courts

Australian tennis player Alex De Minaur advanced to the U.S. Open's second week, aiming for greater recognition. Despite being the eighth seed, De Minaur played on a smaller court. He remains focused, hoping more wins will lead to larger venue showcases. He's set to face Swiss qualifier Reidi next.

Australian tennis ace Alex De Minaur has quietly secured his spot in the second week of the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. The eighth-seeded player expressed his intent to continue his winning streak until tournament organizers grant him greater visibility on larger courts.

This determination comes after his third-round match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier was held on Court 17, the smallest venue at the precinct, despite his high ranking and prior achievements. In a match ending 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 2-0, with Altmaier retiring, De Minaur emphasized his long-held belief in letting his tennis do the talking.

Facing Swiss qualifier Leandro Reidi in the next round, De Minaur remains unfazed by the lack of limelight, having been accustomed to quietly excelling in the sport. With a quarter-final presence in all four majors recently, he hopes to extend his stay in New York, concentrating on his performance above all.

