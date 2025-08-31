Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger Courts

Australian tennis ace Alex De Minaur has quietly secured his spot in the second week of the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. The eighth-seeded player expressed his intent to continue his winning streak until tournament organizers grant him greater visibility on larger courts.

This determination comes after his third-round match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier was held on Court 17, the smallest venue at the precinct, despite his high ranking and prior achievements. In a match ending 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 2-0, with Altmaier retiring, De Minaur emphasized his long-held belief in letting his tennis do the talking.

Facing Swiss qualifier Leandro Reidi in the next round, De Minaur remains unfazed by the lack of limelight, having been accustomed to quietly excelling in the sport. With a quarter-final presence in all four majors recently, he hopes to extend his stay in New York, concentrating on his performance above all.