Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra heads a 19-member Indian team for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, marking a historic first with four men's javelin throwers. Despite medical setbacks for some athletes, Chopra qualified as a wild card entrant, allowing three others to join. India did not qualify for relay events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:38 IST
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has unveiled its 19-member squad for the World Athletics Championships set to take place in Tokyo between September 13-21. At the forefront is Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, leading an unprecedented four javelin throwers in the Indian lineup.

Missing from the roster are qualified athletes Akshdeep Singh, Nandini Agasara, and Avinash Sable due to medical reasons. Sable, a 3000m steeplechase star, is notably absent after undergoing ACL surgery, while others like Akshdeep and Nandini are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Chopra guarantees India's representation as a wild card entrant, paving the way for compatriots Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav to join thanks to world ranking slots. Hosting only a limited number of spots per event, India's participation excludes any relay teams this year.

