Left Menu

Hockey India League Set for Expansion in 2026

The next Hockey India League (HIL) will see expansion in 2026 with games at three venues instead of two. Despite the withdrawal of teams, the men's league will host eight teams, while the women's could expand to six. The league also plans to extend into North India in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:56 IST
Hockey India League Set for Expansion in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hockey India League is poised for expansion in January 2026, with the introduction of a third venue, Federation president Dilip Tirkey announced on Sunday. Traditionally hosted at two venues, the upcoming edition will now accommodate three cities, enhancing the reach and excitement of the event.

While the men's competition will maintain its eight-team structure, the women's league could expand from four to six teams. However, withdrawals by Gonasika men and the Odisha Warriors women are notable setbacks, with team replacements expected soon, according to Tirkey.

Hockey India also aims to bring the league to North India, despite climatic concerns. Meanwhile, all previous player dues have been settled, and a mini auction is planned for new team compositions. Furthermore, efforts are being made to ensure strong national teams for next year's World Cup and Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires bullets at us: Manoj Jarange.

Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires ...

 India
3
Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

 India
4
Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action

Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Governmen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025