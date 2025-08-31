Hockey India League Set for Expansion in 2026

The Hockey India League is poised for expansion in January 2026, with the introduction of a third venue, Federation president Dilip Tirkey announced on Sunday. Traditionally hosted at two venues, the upcoming edition will now accommodate three cities, enhancing the reach and excitement of the event.

While the men's competition will maintain its eight-team structure, the women's league could expand from four to six teams. However, withdrawals by Gonasika men and the Odisha Warriors women are notable setbacks, with team replacements expected soon, according to Tirkey.

Hockey India also aims to bring the league to North India, despite climatic concerns. Meanwhile, all previous player dues have been settled, and a mini auction is planned for new team compositions. Furthermore, efforts are being made to ensure strong national teams for next year's World Cup and Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)