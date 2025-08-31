Left Menu

India Triumphs in SAFF U-17 Women's Championships Despite Final Loss

India clinched the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships title, despite a 3-4 loss to Bangladesh in their final match. India secured the title after winning their first five matches. Purnima Marma and Sauravi Prity were notable scorers for Bangladesh. India now prepares for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimpu | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:02 IST
India Triumphs in SAFF U-17 Women's Championships Despite Final Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India was crowned champion of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships on Sunday, despite a narrow 3-4 defeat against Bangladesh in their last league match. The team managed to top the league table with 15 points after six matches in the double round-robin format.

This was India's only defeat in the tournament, having already secured the title after winning five consecutive matches. They had previously beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in their first encounter of the competition.

Despite a dream start by Bangladesh, with Purnima Marma scoring in the first minute, India fought back. Anushka Kumari and Julan were among the scorers for India, who now turn their focus to the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

TRENDING

1
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires bullets at us: Manoj Jarange.

Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires ...

 India
3
Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

 India
4
Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action

Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Governmen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025