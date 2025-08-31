India Triumphs in SAFF U-17 Women's Championships Despite Final Loss

India was crowned champion of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships on Sunday, despite a narrow 3-4 defeat against Bangladesh in their last league match. The team managed to top the league table with 15 points after six matches in the double round-robin format.

This was India's only defeat in the tournament, having already secured the title after winning five consecutive matches. They had previously beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in their first encounter of the competition.

Despite a dream start by Bangladesh, with Purnima Marma scoring in the first minute, India fought back. Anushka Kumari and Julan were among the scorers for India, who now turn their focus to the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.