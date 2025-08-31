India Triumphs in SAFF U-17 Women's Championships Despite Final Loss
India clinched the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships title, despite a 3-4 loss to Bangladesh in their final match. India secured the title after winning their first five matches. Purnima Marma and Sauravi Prity were notable scorers for Bangladesh. India now prepares for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.
India was crowned champion of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships on Sunday, despite a narrow 3-4 defeat against Bangladesh in their last league match. The team managed to top the league table with 15 points after six matches in the double round-robin format.
This was India's only defeat in the tournament, having already secured the title after winning five consecutive matches. They had previously beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in their first encounter of the competition.
Despite a dream start by Bangladesh, with Purnima Marma scoring in the first minute, India fought back. Anushka Kumari and Julan were among the scorers for India, who now turn their focus to the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- SAFF
- U-17
- Women's
- Championships
- Bangladesh
- Football
- Victory
- Tournament
- AFC Qualifiers
ALSO READ
Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships
Bangladesh at a Crossroad: Rising Religious Tensions Threaten Hindu Minority
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships
Shahdol's Football Prodigies Set for German Training Grounds
Epic Badminton Battle: A Clash at World Championships