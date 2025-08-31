India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India is gearing up for a formidable clash against the Asian powerhouse, Iran, at the CAFA Nations Cup following a confidence-boosting victory over co-host Tajikistan. This marks new head coach Khalid Jamil's debut on the international stage, heralding a promising start for the team as it embarks on a challenging tournament run.

The spirited Indian side outplayed Tajikistan 2-1, thanks in part to goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroic saves. Despite the absence of star striker Sunil Chhetri and several Mohun Bagan Super Giants players, the squad displayed commendable unity and skill, with Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan scoring the crucial goals.

Looking ahead to the showdown with the 20th-ranked Iran team, Jamil's squad draws inspiration from its recent success and stresses the importance of momentum as they approach critical AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches. The team's strategy is rooted in teamwork, resilience, and the belief that nothing is impossible in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)