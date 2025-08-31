Vingegaard's Solo Triumph: Conquering Valdezcaray in Vuelta a Espana

Twice Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard clinched a significant victory in stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. His solo attack on the grueling Valdezcaray climb saw him shave nearly two minutes off the gap to overall leader Torstein Traeen, who maintains a slim 37-second lead.

Visma-Lease a Bike's Vingegaard excelled during the 13.2km category one ascent at the conclusion of the 195.5km ride from Alfaro to the Valdezcaray ski resort. Despite attempts by Tom Pidcock and Joao Almeida to chase, they lagged 24 seconds behind. Overcoming a mechanical setback, Vingegaard regained momentum with support from his team as they spearheaded the final climb.

Norwegian leader Traeen attempted a late comeback, finishing one minute, 46 seconds behind Vingegaard, yet retained the red jersey. The stage was marked by early unsuccessful breakaways and treacherous weather conditions. The event moves into a rest day before a 175.3km stage resumes from Arguedas to El Ferial Larra Belagua.

