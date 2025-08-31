Left Menu

Haryana Prepares for Floods Amid Heavy Rains, Celebrates Sports Day

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes state readiness for potential floods due to heavy rains, monitors the situation closely, and cancels UAE tour. Celebrating National Sports Day, he advocates for sports, dedicating an hour daily to 'Fit India, Hit India'. Criticizes Opposition and supports PM Modi's initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:09 IST
Haryana Prepares for Floods Amid Heavy Rains, Celebrates Sports Day
Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Amid increasing threats of floods due to heavy rains in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assures residents that the state is prepared to tackle any such crisis. Heavy showers are predicted, leading Saini to cancel his UAE visit for investment discussions.

Saini called for preemptive measures, asking local authorities to devise actionable flood response plans for vulnerable areas. The situation's gravity is emphasized by the ongoing floods affecting neighboring Punjab due to river overflow.

Celebrating National Sports Day, Saini plays volleyball in Kurukshetra, urging the youth to engage in sports. He reiterates PM Modi's vision for 'Fit India, Hit India', while also lambasting the Opposition and promoting initiatives like 'Sewa Pakhwada' for welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

