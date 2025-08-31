East Bengal Advances to AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage
East Bengal secured their spot in the AFC Women’s Champions League group stage following a 1-1 draw with Kitchee SC. Kitchee needed a win but were thwarted by East Bengal's defense. East Bengal's progression is set for the group stage draw on September 11.
East Bengal has successfully advanced to the group stage of the AFC Women's Champions League after securing a 1-1 draw against Hong Kong's Kitchee SC in their last Qualifiers Group E match on Sunday.
This result put East Bengal at four points, two more than their opponents Kitchee, who were thus eliminated from the race for a group stage spot.
Kitchee initial dominance could not be converted into victory as East Bengal's robust strategy and solid defense, particularly by goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi, secured their draw and consequent advancement.
