Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi claimed her third world title, and China's Shi Yuqi earned his first, at the Badminton World Championships in Paris. Yamaguchi defeated Chen Yufei, while Shi overcame Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Despite injury, Chen secured her fifth medal, but couldn't match Yamaguchi's speed and precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:05 IST
In a stunning display at the Badminton World Championships held in Paris, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi clinched her third title while China's Shi Yuqi seized his inaugural victory. The competitions, which marked an exhilarating chapter in the sport's history, saw intense matchups in both the men's and women's singles finals.

Shi Yuqi, a 29-year-old top seed, achieved victory by defeating Thailand's defending champion, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, following a nail-biting encounter that stretched over an hour. Shi demonstrated remarkable tenacity after trailing in the opening game, ultimately outmaneuvering his opponent to win 19-21, 21-10, 21-18.

Meanwhile, Akane Yamaguchi breezed past China's Chen Yufei in just 37 minutes. As Chen contended with an ankle injury, Yamaguchi's formidable pace was unmatchable, leading her to a commanding 21-9, 21-13 win, thus etching her name in the annals alongside Spain's Carolina Marin as the only women to claim three world singles titles.

