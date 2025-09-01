Left Menu

Drama and Triumph: Highlights from the U.S. Open Day Eight

Day eight of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows saw Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz and Czech Jiri Lehecka advance to the quarter-finals. Jessica Pegula continued her impressive run, reaching the singles quarter-finals. The day was filled with thrilling matches and emotional highs, capturing the attention of tennis fans globally.

Updated: 01-09-2025 01:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The eighth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows was marked by impressive victories, as Carlos Alcaraz from Spain and Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic both secured spots in the tournament's quarter-finals. Alcaraz triumphed over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while Lehecka bested Adrian Mannarino.

Jessica Pegula, last year's runner-up, made waves once again by defeating her American compatriot Ann Li. This victory advanced her to the singles quarter-finals for the third time, solidifying her reputation as a formidable competitor at this prestigious tournament.

The matches on Sunday were played under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures hovering around a comfortable 23 degrees Celsius. The atmosphere was electric as tennis enthusiasts watched their favorite players navigate the tensions and triumphs on the courts of New York.

