Thrilling Day at U.S. Open: Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Alcaraz Advance

The U.S. Open's eighth day proved to be action-packed, with top players showcasing their skills. Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian top seed, secured a resounding victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa, winning 6-1, 6-4, as she continued her title defense.

Novak Djokovic, a four-time champion, delivered a decisive 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win against Jan-Lennard Struff, setting up a much-anticipated match against last year's runner-up Taylor Fritz, who himself ousted Tomas Machac.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz bested Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets and will compete against Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals. In the women's draw, Jessica Pegula comfortably advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Ann Li, solidifying her strong presence in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)