Djokovic Makes History as Oldest Man at Grand Slam Quarter-finals

In an astonishing display of skill and resilience, Novak Djokovic, aged 38, made history by becoming the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams within a single season. This milestone was achieved following his decisive 6-3 6-3 6-2 triumph over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the U.S. Open's last 16.

This victory, Djokovic's 64th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, further extends his all-time record and keeps his hopes alive for securing a record 25th major title. The Serbian star dominated the court, breaking his opponent's serve six times throughout the encounter lasting just 109 minutes. Struff, who entered the match ranked 144th globally, had previously caused upsets by defeating two seeded players, but struggled against Djokovic's powerful play.

Despite requiring medical attention on his right shoulder and forearm during changeovers, Djokovic managed to maintain his usual high performance, winning 79% of his first-serve points. The match underscored his determination and unparalleled pursuit of tennis greatness.

