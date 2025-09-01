Aryna Sabalenka Storms Into U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka decisively overcame unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa in a 6-1, 6-4 match on Sunday, securing her place in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. The victory reinforces Sabalenka's campaign for her first Grand Slam title this year, following losses in two major finals.

Despite a tricky second set, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her straight-sets win and maintained composure during a prolonged game at 4-2. An initial set break allowed her to dominate early, leading to a confident 5-1 set victory with Bucsa lacking answers.

Sabalenka's crucial break in the second set ensured her triumph, as Bucsa struggled to challenge the poised top seed. Awaiting the winner between Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova, Sabalenka shared how balance between hard work and recovery has been key to her Grand Slam consistency.