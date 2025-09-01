Tense Matches and Stunning Upsets Mark Day Eight at U.S. Open

The eighth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows unfolded with gripping matches on Sunday. Czech player Marketa Vondrousova overcame ninth-seeded Kazakh Elena Rybakina in a thrilling encounter, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka showcased a dominant performance against Spain's Cristina Bucsa, securing a win with scores of 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, four-time champion Novak Djokovic clinched a decisive victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and is set to face Taylor Fritz, last year's runner-up.

Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz and Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka also advanced, with Alcaraz defeating Arthur Rinderknech and Lehecka overcoming Adrian Mannarino. Other notable performances included Jessica Pegula and American players advancing as the competition intensifies at the coveted tennis event.