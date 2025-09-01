Left Menu

Rana's Masterclass Guides West Delhi Lions to DPL2025 Glory

In a thrilling final, former KKR captain Nitish Rana led West Delhi Lions to victory in the Delhi Premier League 2025, securing the title with an unbeaten 79. His brilliant performance, alongside key contributions from Hrithik Shokeen, overcame the Central Delhi Kings’ challenging total of 173/7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:16 IST
Nitish Rana
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display of cricket, former KKR captain Nitish Rana led the West Delhi Lions to their first Delhi Premier League (DPL2025) title. Rana's unbeaten 79 off 49 balls was the highlight of the match as the Lions triumphed over the Central Delhi Kings by six wickets.

The final, held on Sunday, saw the Kings set a target of 174, which at one point seemed daunting as the Lions were struggling at 48 for 3. However, captain Rana's calm and strategic innings turned the tide. His partnership with Mayank Gusain provided much-needed stability before Hrithik Shokeen joined him to seal the victory.

Arun Pundir and Simarjeet Singh gave the Kings an early advantage, but Rana's effective captaincy and prowess were undeniable. An earlier commendable 78-run partnership between Yugal Saini and Pranshu Vijayran for the Kings had set up a competitive score, only for Rana to guide his team to glory with skilled batting.

