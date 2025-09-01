Left Menu

Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

Sixteen-year-old Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi advanced to the second round of the junior girls' singles at the US Open, defeating China's Zhang-Qian Wei. Trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy, she will face UK's Hannah Klugman next. Revathi previously reached the Mumbai Open 2025 semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:29 IST
Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, Indian tennis sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi advanced to the second round of the junior girls' singles at the prestigious US Open. The 16-year-old, hailing from Coimbatore and sharpening her talents at the renowned Rafael Nadal Academy, triumphed over China's Zhang-Qian Wei in a hard-fought match.

Revathi's victory, secured with set scores of 7-6 (7-5) and 6-3, showcases her growing prowess on the international stage. Next, she faces a formidable opponent in the UK's second-seed Hannah Klugman, who swiftly defeated Aspen Schuman of the US. Revathi's relentless performance continues to turn heads as she progresses through the tournament.

Revathi is not new to surprising the tennis world. Earlier this year, she made headlines by reaching the semifinals of the 2025 WTA125 Mumbai Open, despite being unranked. Her meteoric rise marks her as one to watch in the rapidly evolving landscape of women's tennis.

