Epic Moments and Controversies: Highlights from the World of Sports

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her dominance in the US Open, easily defeating Cristina Bucsa to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka's win highlights her growing momentum as she eyes her first Grand Slam title of the year, aiming to match Serena Williams' historic consecutive wins.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic made history by becoming the oldest man to reach all four Grand Slam quarter-finals in a single season, triumphing over Jan-Lennard Struff. Despite the celebratory milestone, Djokovic noted the personal cost of missing his daughter's birthday due to the tournament.

Meanwhile, soccer saw its share of drama during the Leagues Cup final, as a melee occurred following Seattle Sounders' victory. An incident involving Inter Miami's Luis Suarez reportedly involved spitting and physical altercations, overshadowing the team's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)