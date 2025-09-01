Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Masters

Veer Ahlawat showcased determination with his T-33 finish at the European Masters, posting rounds of 69-64-70-68 to achieve a 9-under total. This marks his fourth successive successful cut, highlighting his growth in the DP World Tour rankings and his ambition to secure his place.

Meanwhile, India's Shubhankar Sharma struggled, missing his 13th consecutive cut, standing at 201st in the Race to Dubai leaderboard. The spotlight, however, was on South African Thriston Lawrence, who triumphed with a two-shot victory, his second win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Lawrence recovered from a rough start and navigated the course with skill, finishing 22-under par. His performance was marked by critical birdies and an eagle, exemplifying his resilience and strategic play, culminating in his fifth DP World Tour title.

(With inputs from agencies.)