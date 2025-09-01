Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Masters

Veer Ahlawat finished T-33 at the European Masters with a consistent performance. Ahlawat, who has made 11 cuts in 18 starts, is steadily improving on the DP World Tour. Meanwhile, Thriston Lawrence claimed his second victory at Crans-sur-Sierre, overcoming a difficult start to win by two shots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:48 IST
Veer Ahlawat

Veer Ahlawat showcased determination with his T-33 finish at the European Masters, posting rounds of 69-64-70-68 to achieve a 9-under total. This marks his fourth successive successful cut, highlighting his growth in the DP World Tour rankings and his ambition to secure his place.

Meanwhile, India's Shubhankar Sharma struggled, missing his 13th consecutive cut, standing at 201st in the Race to Dubai leaderboard. The spotlight, however, was on South African Thriston Lawrence, who triumphed with a two-shot victory, his second win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Lawrence recovered from a rough start and navigated the course with skill, finishing 22-under par. His performance was marked by critical birdies and an eagle, exemplifying his resilience and strategic play, culminating in his fifth DP World Tour title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

