Bayer Leverkusen Sacks Erik ten Hag After Two Matches

Bayer Leverkusen has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag just after two league matches, the club confirmed on Monday. A draw against Werder Bremen over the weekend was not enough to retain his position at the Bundesliga club.

Ten Hag's tenure started poorly with a 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim in their opening match, heaping pressure on the Dutchman. Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bremen, despite playing with a numerical advantage, marked the end of his brief stint.

The Dutch manager had been without a club since being dismissed by Manchester United in October. He assumed the role at Leverkusen in May, succeeding Xabi Alonso, who departed to manage Real Madrid. Under Alonso, the team celebrated a successful 2023-24 campaign, finishing second in the Bundesliga and winning their first title without losing a match.

