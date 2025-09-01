Left Menu

Bayer Leverkusen Sacks Erik ten Hag After Two Matches

Bayer Leverkusen has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after only two league games. The team's draw with Werder Bremen wasn't enough to secure his position. Previously sacked by Manchester United, Ten Hag was appointed to replace Xabi Alonso, who left for Real Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:41 IST
Bayer Leverkusen Sacks Erik ten Hag After Two Matches
Erik ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag just after two league matches, the club confirmed on Monday. A draw against Werder Bremen over the weekend was not enough to retain his position at the Bundesliga club.

Ten Hag's tenure started poorly with a 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim in their opening match, heaping pressure on the Dutchman. Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bremen, despite playing with a numerical advantage, marked the end of his brief stint.

The Dutch manager had been without a club since being dismissed by Manchester United in October. He assumed the role at Leverkusen in May, succeeding Xabi Alonso, who departed to manage Real Madrid. Under Alonso, the team celebrated a successful 2023-24 campaign, finishing second in the Bundesliga and winning their first title without losing a match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

 Global
2
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

 India
3
Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025