Jamie Overton Shifts Focus to White-Ball Cricket

England pacer Jamie Overton has announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, citing the physical and mental demands of playing all formats. The 31-year-old, who has played just two Test matches, will now focus on white-ball cricket, participating in leagues like the IPL and 'The Hundred'.

England's pacer Jamie Overton announced on Monday that he will take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, as managing the physical and mental demands of multiple formats has become increasingly challenging.

The 31-year-old, who has donned the national jersey in just two Test matches, shared his decision on social media platform X. His last Test appearance was against India in a series that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Overton plans to dedicate his efforts to white-ball cricket, enhancing his availability for global T20 leagues, including the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and 'The Hundred' with London Spirit.

