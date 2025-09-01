Iran Defeats India: A Tough Battle in CAFA Nations Cup

India's robust defense faltered in the dying moments as they conceded two late goals, succumbing to a 0-3 defeat against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup. The match saw India hold their ground until the last seven minutes.

The Indian defense effectively resisted the relentless Iranian attacks for the majority of the match. However, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh opened Iran's account in the 60th minute, with Ali Alipourghara and Mehdi Taremi scoring in quick succession towards the end.

Ranked 20th globally, Iran posed a formidable challenge to the 133rd ranked Indian team. Despite the loss, India aims to regain their winning streak against Afghanistan in their upcoming match on September 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)