Adrien Rabiot's High-Stakes Move to AC Milan
Adrien Rabiot, a France midfielder, is set to join AC Milan from Marseille. This move comes after a brief stint at Marseille following his departure from Juventus. His transfer, valued at 10 million euros, was facilitated to finalize a club change after a locker room altercation with teammate Jonathan Rowe.
France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is in the spotlight as he prepares to join AC Milan from Marseille, a move confirmed by national coach Didier Deschamps.
During a press conference, Deschamps mentioned that Rabiot would delay his arrival at France's training camp to complete his medical with AC Milan. Reports from L'Equipe indicated that both clubs agreed on a 10 million euro transfer fee.
Rabiot, who spent last season at Marseille after leaving Juventus, secured a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and helped the team qualify for the Champions League. The transfer listing followed an altercation with Jonathan Rowe after a match against Rennes.
