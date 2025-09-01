Left Menu

Liverpool's Transfer Triumph: Marc Guehi & Alexander Isak Deals

Liverpool agrees on significant deals for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Newcastle's Alexander Isak, amounting to record-breaking summer spending. Guehi's imminent move is notable, given his pivotal role at Palace. Isak's signing will mark the most expensive in British football history, underscoring Liverpool's bold transfer strategy.

London | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:16 IST
Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, have secured a notable £35 million deal for Crystal Palace's center-back, Marc Guehi, as reported by British media on Monday.

In addition to Guehi's acquisition, Liverpool is poised to make headlines with the record £125 million signing of Newcastle United's striker, Alexander Isak. These transactions signal an aggressive transfer strategy, pushing Liverpool's summer expenditure towards the £500 million mark.

Guehi, a fan favorite at Crystal Palace and England's national squad member since 2022, moving to Anfield would be a substantial loss for Palace and their manager Oliver Glasner. His departure follows his significant contribution to Palace's FA Cup victory last season.

