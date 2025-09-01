Liverpool's Transfer Triumph: Marc Guehi & Alexander Isak Deals

Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, have secured a notable £35 million deal for Crystal Palace's center-back, Marc Guehi, as reported by British media on Monday.

In addition to Guehi's acquisition, Liverpool is poised to make headlines with the record £125 million signing of Newcastle United's striker, Alexander Isak. These transactions signal an aggressive transfer strategy, pushing Liverpool's summer expenditure towards the £500 million mark.

Guehi, a fan favorite at Crystal Palace and England's national squad member since 2022, moving to Anfield would be a substantial loss for Palace and their manager Oliver Glasner. His departure follows his significant contribution to Palace's FA Cup victory last season.