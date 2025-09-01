Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah, a promising karting talent from Mumbai, has claimed his first triumphant win at the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship in round three. Competing in the Junior Rotax category, Shah represented Team Rayo Racing, dominating the competition at the Madras International Karting Arena.

Shah began his successful weekend by topping the time sheets during the official practice sessions. He continued his impressive form in the qualifying round, securing pole position with a remarkable lap time of 50.530 seconds. This performance placed him ahead of Chennai racers Shivaan Karthik and Eshanth Vengatesan, who finished second and third, respectively.

Having started two-stroke karting only a couple of years ago with Rayo Racing, Shah is also participating in the Asian Rotax Championship this year, where he currently holds second position, boasting two podium finishes.

