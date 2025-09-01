Gritty Battle: India Holds Tough, Iran Prevails 3-0 in CAFA Nations Cup
In a spirited performance, India's football team maintained a tight defense against Iran for the majority of their CAFA Nations Cup match, held in Hisor, but conceded three goals in the final 30 minutes. Despite their efforts, India ultimately lost, showcasing determination but succumbing to Iran’s experience and skill.
A gritty India put up a strong defense against defending champions Iran but eventually succumbed 0-3 in their second group match of the CAFA Nations Cup on Monday.
India fought tenaciously for most of the Group B match, only conceding two late goals in the last seven minutes to their formidable opponents at the Hisor Central Stadium.
Ranked 20th in the world, Iran proved their might, breaking through India's defenses with scores by Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Ali Alipourghara, and Mehdi Taremi, despite India's solid resistance until the final moments.
