Napoli Boosts Striker Lineup with Hojlund Loan from Manchester United

Napoli has signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a season-long loan, responding to a gap in forward options triggered by Romelu Lukaku's recent injury. This acquisition is part of the Serie A champion's strategy to reinforce their frontline depth.

In a parallel move, Brazilian winger Antony has permanently exited Manchester United, with Real Betis announcing his long-term transfer. Antony's departure follows his prior loan spell at the Spanish club, where he left a significant impact.

Hojlund's tenure at United was marked by challenges, but his loan to Napoli includes a potential permanent transfer clause activated by Champions League qualification. United, meanwhile, continues to overhaul its squad, investing significantly in new attacking talents.