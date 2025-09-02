Napoli Boosts Striker Lineup with Hojlund Loan from Manchester United
Napoli has secured Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a season-long loan, addressing their striker shortage due to Romelu Lukaku's injury. Meanwhile, Antony moves permanently to Real Betis from United. Hojlund's loan could become permanent if Napoli qualifies for the Champions League, amid United's major summer transfer activity.
Napoli has signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a season-long loan, responding to a gap in forward options triggered by Romelu Lukaku's recent injury. This acquisition is part of the Serie A champion's strategy to reinforce their frontline depth.
In a parallel move, Brazilian winger Antony has permanently exited Manchester United, with Real Betis announcing his long-term transfer. Antony's departure follows his prior loan spell at the Spanish club, where he left a significant impact.
Hojlund's tenure at United was marked by challenges, but his loan to Napoli includes a potential permanent transfer clause activated by Champions League qualification. United, meanwhile, continues to overhaul its squad, investing significantly in new attacking talents.