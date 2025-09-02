Left Menu

Dele Alli Parts Ways with Como After Short Stint

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has left Como after playing just 10 minutes for the team. The 29-year-old recently joined the Serie A club on an 18-month deal, but the contract was mutually terminated due to limited playing opportunities. Alli is seeking regular play time elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:19 IST
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli's tenure at Como has ended abruptly after just 10 minutes of playtime, the Serie A team confirmed this week. The 29-year-old signed an 18-month contract with the club in January, only to part ways after making a solitary appearance that ended in a red card against AC Milan.

Dele Alli, a former England international, has faced years of injury challenges and has struggled to appear consistently in competitive matches since 2023. In a joint statement, both Como 1907 and Alli announced the mutual termination of his contract.

'Dele is eager for regular playing opportunities, but he wasn't part of our immediate plans,' the statement read. With both parties in agreement, Alli has left ahead of the transfer window's closure to explore new options.

