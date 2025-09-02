Jamie Vardy Embarks on Italian Adventure with Cremonese

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City's celebrated former striker, has officially joined Italian Serie A club Cremonese. This marks a notable chapter in Vardy's career after an illustrious 13 years at Leicester, capped by a 2016 Premier League title win. Vardy has signed a contract with Cremonese until June next year, with an option for extension.

During his final match for Leicester, Vardy, who made 500 appearances, scored his 200th goal for the club as he bid farewell to fans. Now, the English forward is welcomed warmly in Italy, receiving a hero's reception upon his arrival. The enthusiastic Cremonese supporters, some already showcasing tattoos of Vardy, are hopeful he can lead the club towards European competition.

Cremonese has kicked off their season with surprising victories over AC Milan and Sassuolo, raising hopes for Serie A survival. Vardy's presence and experience are anticipated to be pivotal in the club's journey to secure their position in the top tier of Italian football.