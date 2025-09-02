Left Menu

Record-Breaking Transfer: Alexander Isak to Liverpool

Swedish striker Alexander Isak has moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United for a record fee of £125 million, marking a significant transfer in the football community. Isak's career spans from AIK Stockholm to Borussia Dortmund, Real Sociedad, and Newcastle, showcasing his growth as a formidable striker over the years.

Alexander Isak

In a landmark transfer, Liverpool secured Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record fee of £125 million, as announced on Monday. This move concludes a transfer saga that gripped the close-season window, with Isak eager for new challenges.

Born in Solna, Sweden, Isak's career took off at AIK Stockholm before signing with Borussia Dortmund and later Real Sociedad. At Real Sociedad, he gained attention for his scoring abilities, which eventually led to a high-profile transfer to Newcastle for £59 million in 2022.

Despite tension with Newcastle's management leading to a pre-season standoff, Isak emerged as an elite striker, achieving notable success with the club. His move to Liverpool comes after the club's acquisition of Germany forward Nick Woltemade, paving his way to Anfield.

