Alex de Minaur Eyes Major Milestone in U.S. Open Semi-Final Quest

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has successfully reached his third U.S. Open quarter-final. He dominated the court with a decisive 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi.

For de Minaur, advancing further in a major tournament has remained elusive, as he has yet to win a set in a Grand Slam semi-final. This time, however, he feels optimistic, stating, "It's about embracing it, right? I've got some experience, I know what to expect, and the mindset going forward is going to be going for it. There's no holding back."

With major contenders like Alexander Zverev knocked out, de Minaur sees a clearer path and relishes the opportunity to face Felix Auger-Aliassime next, who holds a slight career advantage. The stakes are high, and de Minaur expresses readiness to seize the opportunity ahead.