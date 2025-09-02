Left Menu

Alex de Minaur Eyes Major Milestone in U.S. Open Semi-Final Quest

Alex de Minaur has reached his third U.S. Open quarter-final by defeating Leandro Riedi. Despite this achievement, de Minaur has yet to win a set in a Grand Slam semi-final. With some favorable matchups, he is optimistic about advancing further, striving to embrace the opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:05 IST
Alex de Minaur Eyes Major Milestone in U.S. Open Semi-Final Quest
Alex de Minaur

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has successfully reached his third U.S. Open quarter-final. He dominated the court with a decisive 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi.

For de Minaur, advancing further in a major tournament has remained elusive, as he has yet to win a set in a Grand Slam semi-final. This time, however, he feels optimistic, stating, "It's about embracing it, right? I've got some experience, I know what to expect, and the mindset going forward is going to be going for it. There's no holding back."

With major contenders like Alexander Zverev knocked out, de Minaur sees a clearer path and relishes the opportunity to face Felix Auger-Aliassime next, who holds a slight career advantage. The stakes are high, and de Minaur expresses readiness to seize the opportunity ahead.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

 Global
2
Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

 Australia
3
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investme...

 India
4
Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025