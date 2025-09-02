Surfing Titans: Yago Dora and Molly Picklum Clinch World Titles at Fiji's Cloudbreak

Brazilian surfer Yago Dora and Australia's Molly Picklum made waves as they won their inaugural world titles during the WSL finals at the storied Cloudbreak reef in Fiji. Dora's impressive performance saw him defeat American competitor Griffin Colapinto with remarkable finesse.

Employing powerful displays of style and countless high-risk aerial maneuvers, Dora solidified his standing as the top-seeded surfer on the tour. He emerged victorious in the final round against Colapinto, who challenged fiercely throughout the event.

In an equally thrilling women's final, Molly Picklum edged out Olympic gold medalist Caroline Marks. Picklum's strategic maneuvers and critical rides ensured her triumph in the best-of-three showdown, earning her a coveted world championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)