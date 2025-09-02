Left Menu

Surfing Titans: Yago Dora and Molly Picklum Clinch World Titles at Fiji's Cloudbreak

Brazil's Yago Dora and Australia's Molly Picklum won their first world surfing titles at the WSL finals in Fiji. Dora excelled with his powerful style, securing victory over Griffin Colapinto. Picklum overcame Olympic champion Caroline Marks in a dramatic showdown, earning her a world championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:32 IST
Surfing Titans: Yago Dora and Molly Picklum Clinch World Titles at Fiji's Cloudbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian surfer Yago Dora and Australia's Molly Picklum made waves as they won their inaugural world titles during the WSL finals at the storied Cloudbreak reef in Fiji. Dora's impressive performance saw him defeat American competitor Griffin Colapinto with remarkable finesse.

Employing powerful displays of style and countless high-risk aerial maneuvers, Dora solidified his standing as the top-seeded surfer on the tour. He emerged victorious in the final round against Colapinto, who challenged fiercely throughout the event.

In an equally thrilling women's final, Molly Picklum edged out Olympic gold medalist Caroline Marks. Picklum's strategic maneuvers and critical rides ensured her triumph in the best-of-three showdown, earning her a coveted world championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025