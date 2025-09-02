Sinner Shines Bright: Dominant Win Over Bublik Propels Him to US Open Quarters

World number one Jannik Sinner delivered a commanding performance at the US Open, steamrolling past the 23rd seed Alexander Bublik with a resounding 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory. This win propels the Italian star into the quarter-finals, keeping his title defense alive and extending his unbeaten run in Melbourne and New York since 2023.

Sinner expressed his happiness in playing a night match, acknowledging the support from fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Bublik had not dropped a service game in prior rounds, but Sinner presented a formidable challenge. Breaking Bublik's serve eight times, Sinner faced just one break point, effectively subduing his opponent's strategies.

Sinner now prepares for an all-Italian quarter-final clash against the 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti. Praising the current state of Italian tennis, Sinner looks forward to the encounter, noting Musetti as one of the biggest talents in the sport. The match guarantees an Italian presence in the semi-finals, underlining the strength of Italian tennis.