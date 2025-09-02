Left Menu

Redemption on the Court: Indian Duo's Journey to World Badminton Championship Bronze

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy claimed bronze at the World Badminton Championship in Paris, marking a comeback after past disappointments. Despite injuries and personal loss, the pair defeated Olympic medallists, continuing India's streak of podium finishes since 2011. Chirag aims for peak fitness and future tournament success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:35 IST
Redemption on the Court: Indian Duo's Journey to World Badminton Championship Bronze
Chirag Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy made a heralded return by clinching the bronze medal at the World Badminton Championship in Paris, a city filled with past struggles for them. Their victory included a significant win over Malaysia's Olympic medallists in the quarterfinals.

Despite the commendation of a bronze medal, the duo failed to progress to the finals after a loss to China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. However, the triumph over their Olympic adversaries offered a sense of redemption, boosting morale and proving their tactical prowess on international grounds.

Facing a year fraught with injuries and personal challenges, including Satwik's family tragedy, the pair remain determined. Chirag highlighted the importance of regaining peak fitness with aspirations set on achieving further success in upcoming tournaments.

